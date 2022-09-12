Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Former NRL players Brad Tighe, Tyler Randell reckon Northern Hawks ready to step up for first grade in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tyler Randell reckons he's not going anywhere and "we don't want to be a reserve grade team" while Brad Tighe says "hopefully, we've done enough".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.