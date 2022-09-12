All about Aussie albarino: a favourite white Spanish grape embraced by Hunter winemakers

THE albarino grape produces about 90 per cent of Spain's white wines and, after an ill-starred beginning, is now hitting the heights in Australia.
That was shown recently when the Briar Ridge 2021 Limited Release Hunter Valley Albarino (al-bah-rin-yo) was declared the best other white variety or blend in the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards and the way albarino sales are soaring.
The Wine Companion awards were judged an eight-member panel, tasting more than 8000 wines from 50 wineries Australia-wide.
In judging the Briar Ridge albarino, Master of Wine Ned Goodwin said winemaker Alex Beckett had "done everything right" with an exceptional wine of "fine textural detail, energetic trajectory and succulent length, the whirl of acidity whetting the palate for the next glass".
The Wine Australia Vintage Survey 2022 found that 16 wineries, mainly in the Hunter, the Riverland and King Valley, were now crushing albarino compared with six in 2017. The 2022 crush of more than 100 tonnes had more than tripled since 2017.
The variety is grown in three Hunter vineyards - the Davis Group's Briar Ridge wine comes from the Mount View Road, Mount View, Tallavera Grove vineyard, the Margan albarinos are from the Andrew Margan's Ceres Hill vineyard at Broke and the Mount Broke Estate wines from Phil McNamara's vineyard at Adams Peak Road, Broke.
The McNamara vines were propagated from cuttings from Andrew Margan and the grapes now produce albarinos for the Mount Broke and The Little Wine Company brands. The Briar Ridge 2021 has sold out and there are only limited stocks of the $35 2022.
Albarino had a troubled debut in Australia in 1989 when the CSIRO imported what it thought were albarino vines from the Spanish National Grapevine Collection.
After 70 Aussie producers had planted 150 hectares of the vines and sold the wines as albarino, DNA testing showed they were of the savagnin variety and the wines produced had to be so labelled.
Broke-based Andrew Margan was cautious in becoming one of Australia's pioneers of fair dinkum albarino. He sourced certified cuttings from Spain and subjected them to five years' quarantine in an Australian nursery.
The cuttings were planted in 2014 in Ceres Hill's sandy red loamy soil next to his Milbrodale Road, Broke, winery and the vines produced their inaugural wine in 2016.
Andrew has 15 hectares of albarino and, encouraged by gang-buster sales, is planning further plantings.
THE successor to the Wine Companion 2021 ace, the Briar Ridge 2022 Limited Release Albarino has lemon hues, honeysuckle aromas and zingy ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle shows nashi pear, mineral, sea spray and cashew nuances and a finish of slatey acid. Limited stocks at briarridge.com.au and the Mount View Road cellar door.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
SHINING green-tinted straw in the glass and with gooseberry scents, the Margan 2022 Ceres Hill Albarino has vibrant lime front-palate flavour. The middle palate features kiwifruit, apple peel, sherbet and gunmetal characters and flinty acid refreshes at the finish. At the Milbrodale Road, Broke, cellar door and margan.com.au.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: whitebait fritters.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 5 stars
AVAILABLE at littlewinecompany.com.au and the Wine House at McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, The Little Wine Company 2022 Albarino is brassy hued and has ginger blossom aromas. Frisky tropical fruit salad flavour shows on the front palate, pear, star anise, slate and subtle saltiness on middle palate and the finish has mineral-edged acid.
PRICE: $32.
DRINK WITH: quiche Lorraine.
AGEING: drink now.
RATING: 4.5 stars
