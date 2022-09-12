Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Souths set to keep coach Andrew Ryan despite role with former NRL club Canterbury Bulldogs

September 12 2022 - 10:30am
Souths coach Andrew Ryan. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

SOUTHS president Terry Davies says Andrew Ryan will continue coaching the Lions next year and beyond in Newcastle Rugby League despite having joined his former NRL club's staff.

