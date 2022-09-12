SOUTHS president Terry Davies says Andrew Ryan will continue coaching the Lions next year and beyond in Newcastle Rugby League despite having joined his former NRL club's staff.
Ryan, who recently signed a long-term deal to stay at Souths, has now been brought on board by incoming Canterbury Bulldogs mentor Cameron Ciraldo.
It's been almost two decades since Ryan led the Bulldogs to an NRL premiership in 2004, with the former Country, NSW and Australian representative taking up a cultural leadership role for Ciraldo.
Ryan's new commitment in the game for 2023 won't impact the squad at Merewether according to Davies.
"He's still coaching us. He's fully committed to Souths and won't miss any games," Davies said.
MORE IN SPORT:
Ryan first took over the coaching reins at Souths in 2019, making a Newcastle RL grand final the following year.
He left to take up a position at the Knights in 2021, which included NSW Cup duty, before returning to the Lions this season and leading them from wooden spooners to the play-offs.
Souths finished fifth on the ladder in 2022 and were knocked out in the first week of finals.
Ryan has extended his contract at the Lions until 2025 with an option for 2026.
"We're not going anywhere even if I'm coaching or not - my kids play juniors with Souths and we live in the area," Ryan said in June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.