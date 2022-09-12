McCloy Family Foundation raises $300,000 for Jenny's Place to fight domestic violence

ANTI domestic violence charity Jenny's Place will benefit from a $300,000 funding injection raised through the McCloy Family Foundation's first charity gala.
As previously reported, the foundation covered the cost of staging the September 9 event at Merewether Surfhouse, with all of the ticket sales and proceeds from donations, a silent auction and raffle tickets going directly to Jenny's Place.
Peter Campbell from Clarendon Homes donated $100,000 of the $280,000 raised on the night. Jeff McCloy brought the final figure to $300,000.
In addition, Ooh! Media donated $30,000 worth of advertising to help Jenny's Place raise awareness of its services.
Jenny's Place operations manager Stacey Gately said the organisation had considered the foundation's original $100,000 goal as "phenomenal".
"I still can't quite believe it, I don't have the right words to do it justice," Ms Gately said.
"That makes such a huge difference. Our resource centre particularly is unfunded and there's a lot of work we want to be doing in that space working with women and children who have experienced domestic violence, in the physical sense but also in the education prevention space. So $100,000 is phenomenal let alone $300,000.
"I was the person there on the night who was in tears because of the overwhelming emotion of being able to help more women and have some sustainability for a longer period of time within those programs."
Jenny's Place had earmarked the funds for its resource centre, which doesn't receive government funding, as well as its partnership with the University of Newcastle to offer psychological support to clients and children, plus community education.
"We will look at what the best use of that money will be, if it's to do more now or to do it for longer over the coming weeks, once we get our heads around it!"
Ms Gately said it was "heartwarming" to see the foundation's "commitment to their community and their genuine interest in seeing people have the best lives they can have".
She said it could be difficult working in the sector and the current housing crisis had taken a toll on clients and staff.
"It's been a real boost for staff to see there are people who care, who are there to support us, it's not just us doing the things we're here to do. That sense of community is very real."
Foundation chief executive Hayley Van de Stadt said it was "amazing how everyone has come together".
"We're elated," she said of the final figure.
"To know the difference we've made from this event and the funds raised makes you feel good about yourself and makes you feel proud of the community you're in supporting such a great cause."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
