Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

One in 17 drug positives during weekend road crackdown Operation Fume in the Hunter

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One in 17 drug positives during weekend road crackdown

One in 17 people drug tested on Hunter roads on the weekend returned a positive result, in what police described as a "disappointing" safety blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.