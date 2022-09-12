One in 17 drug positives during weekend road crackdown

One in 17 people drug tested on Hunter roads on the weekend returned a positive result, in what police described as a "disappointing" safety blitz.
Police across NSW conducted Operation Fume over the weekend - targeting drink and drug driving.
Across the Hunter network police completed 568 roadside drug tests - 33 of which returned a positive result.
Officers also conducted 1965 random breath tests - catching 14 drivers above the legal limit.
They're inconsiderate people who don't really care about anyone else's safety or their own.
This produced a result of one in 17 positive drug tests and one in 140 breath tests.
"Both ratios are not pleasing," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Newcastle Hunter sector Inspector Michael Buko said.
"These people are putting all other road users at risk.
"They're inconsiderate people who don't really care about anyone else's safety or their own."
Police also busted up a large gathering of cars while patrolling at Kooragang Island on Saturday night, Inspector Buko said.
"We're going to have some pretty big operations targeting hoon behaviour, especially in the Newcastle and Kooragang area," he said.
With the warmer holiday season and several public holidays coming up, Inspector Buko said it was important for drivers to be particularly vigilant.
"Accidents are down 17 per cent this year, so we're travelling pretty well there but the next holiday to Christmas is our at risk period," he said.
"We've got the Queen's memorial holiday and the October long weekend coming up. The weather is getting better, people are travelling.
"Everyone needs to be on their A game.
"Especially on the M1 - that is our high risk place for accidents."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.