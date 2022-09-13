Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Alarm bells ring over restructure of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools Office

By Mark Northam
September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Northam of the IEU

The Independent Education Union, which represents teachers and support staff in Catholic diocesan schools, is deeply concerned about a proposed restructure within the Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools Office that will impact more than 2000 staff and the 20,000 students they support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.