In the past I have been quite vocal in my condemnation of the location of this race, through the streets of historic Newcastle East. In their usual way I believe Newcastle council will sweep aside any community opinions while saying that they are "consulting". Over the years I have written many letters to the editor while I was safely tucked away from this madness in Mayfield. I am now a resident of the East End and although I was aware of the race in 2023 I was hopeful that was the final race. It appears in my opinion that the decision to grant another five years of this race has been made already and the council will push ahead regardless of opinions from others.