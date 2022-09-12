A man who fell from a roof on the Central Coast has been air-lifted to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to a rural property at Fountaindale about 2.30pm on Monday after the 58-year-old dropped about three metres from a roof.
The man suffered head and back injuries as a result of the fall.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team responded to the call for help.
They stabilised the man at the scene before he was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
