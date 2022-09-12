Newcastle Herald
Man falls three metres from roof at Fountaindale before being taken to John Hunter Hospital

Updated September 12 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:52pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter took a 58-year-old man to John Hunter Hospital after he fell from a roof at Fountaindale on Monday afternoon. File picture

A man who fell from a roof on the Central Coast has been air-lifted to hospital.

