Grab a mat and take the plunge on the Superslide, a massive 35 metres long, 12 metres high and a whole lot of fun. Picture: Supplied

Jump, slide, crawl, balance and scramble your way through a series of fun challenges on the Giant Inflatable Obstacle Course. Picture: Supplied

These school holidays Hunter Valley Gardens will be transformed into an adventure playground.



Treat the family to an action-packed day of Amaze & Play in the Gardens.

Activities include a giant jungle maze, enormous inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and the Storybook Garden will be transformed into a fairy and gnome wonderland.



Along with all these adventurous activities the horticulture team has been hard at work developing some magnificent spring installations that can be seen throughout the Gardens, including colourful birdhouses, potted colour displays, hanging baskets and there's also a Gardener's wheelbarrow competition.



The Giant Jungle Maze will keep you entertained as you try and find the hidden animals in the twists and turns of the 400m of pathways, including deadlines to challenge your sense of direction.

Bounce, scramble and climb your way through the thrilling Giant Inflatable Obstacle Course (height and weight restrictions apply).



There's also junior jumping castles for the smaller members of the family to enjoy (height restrictions apply).

One of the Gardens' roaming entertainers will be creating fabulous shapes in the Bubble Zone.

Once you've finished exploring, grab a ride token and head over to The Swing Chair, Giant Ferris Wheel and Superslide for the little ones with lion hearts or choose to take it easy on The Carousel.



The 25-metre-tall Ferris Wheel will offer you incredible, panoramic views of the Gardens and will be your only chance to see the Gardens from above.

Amaze & Play in the Garden activities will be open every day 10am to 3pm from Saturday, September 24 until Sunday, October 9.

The Gardens open from 9am to 5pm with last entry at 4.30pm.

Costs are: Adult (16yrs +) $32; Child (4-15yrs) $25; Child (under 3yrs) Free; Family (2ad + 1 ch) $79; Family (2ad + 2ch) $99; Additional Child with Family ticket $22; Senior $27.