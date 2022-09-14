Newcastle Herald
Letters, September 15 2022: Branching out to biomass a bad move for NSW energy

By Letters to the Editor
September 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Redbank power station.

The Newcastle Herald reports Verdant Earth Technologies "is seeking to use forestry waste material" to generate electricity at the disused Redbank power station, and further, use that electricity to produce "green hydrogen", ('Investors get behind biomass plan for Redbank power station', Newcastle Herald, 12/9). Previous information provided to Singleton council shows the consumption of wood at 850,000 tonnes of dry weight per year. That is approximately one tree burnt every four minutes - it is not possible to grow trees as quickly as they will be burned.

