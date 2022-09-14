It included a recommendation "that the NSW government amends the definition of native forest biomaterial under the Protection of the Environment Operations (General) Regulation 2009 to prevent the burning of wood from native forests to generate energy." The minister, Chris Bowen, is currently in the process of putting out a discussion paper on the use of biomass. It is difficult to see that it would reach a different conclusion. Trees are the one thing that works in our favour with climate change - they are proven carbon capture and storage. It is madness to be burning them for electricity.