Direct flights from Williamtown to New Zealand will not resume this summer, but Newcastle Airport is forging ahead with work on its new international terminal.
The airport has published updated concept drawings of the planned terminal building which show a double-height glass facade and wide forecourt.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Tuesday that the airport's short-stay car park in front of the existing terminal would close from Friday to allow preliminary work to start on a new "premium" covered car park in the same location.
The terminal work and accompanying runway upgrade will allow the airport to accommodate long-haul international flights from 2024.
The airport sent a delegation to Singapore in July to continue talks with budget airline Scoot on securing direct flights to the Asian travel and business hub.
The airport courted representatives from Air Vanuatu, which flies to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, in Newcastle this week, though no agreement with the South Pacific carrier is imminent.
Newcastle has not struck a deal with a New Zealand carrier to resurrect flights to Auckland this summer but is hopeful of resuming the service in the future.
Virgin flew three times a week between the cities in the summer of 2018 and signed a new three-year contract the following year, but the COVID pandemic scuttled the service.
Airport executives will resume talks with Air New Zealand at the Routes World conference in Las Vegas next month.
The airport is working with Port Stephens Council on the approval process for the new terminal.
The council approved plans for the airport's $80 million staged expansion in 2013.
The new federal Labor government confirmed last month that it would honour its election promise from early this year to fund the $55 million terminal upgrade.
The 160-space premium car park will include 1212 solar panels supplying 21 per cent of the airport's annual energy needs and eight electric vehicle charging stations.
"While some changes are being made to the car park layout, there will always be plenty of parking spaces available," airport chief executive Peter Cock said.
Work on upgrading the Williamtown runway to accommodate long-haul aircraft is scheduled to finish in the first half of 2024.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
