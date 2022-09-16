For something a little different these school holidays try a visit, or stay, at Starline Alpacas Farmstay Resort.
Starline is a working alpaca farm located in beautiful Broke on Milbrodale Road.
The resort offers a range of guest accommodation for those who want to experience the warmth of a family farm setting.
There are also Day Visits available where you can enjoy an Alpaca Encounter and Feeding Experience with these wondrous creatures.
These school holidays there will be four sessions per day between 10am and 4pm where you can wonder through the designated paddocks at your leisure, and take photos of your unique and memorable experience.
For more information and bookings visit www.starlinealpacas.com.au.
Treat the family to an action-packed day of Amaze & Play.
These school holidays Hunter Valley Gardens will be transformed into an adventure playground.
Activities include a giant jungle maze, enormous inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and the Storybook Garden will be transformed into a fairy and gnome wonderland.
Along with all these adventurous activities the horticulture team has been hard at work developing some magnificent spring installations that can be seen throughout the Gardens, including colourful birdhouses, potted colour displays, hanging baskets and there's also a Gardener's wheelbarrow competition.
Vote for your favourite and go in the draw to win Hunter Valley Gardens tickets.
The Giant Jungle Maze will keep you entertained as you try and find the hidden animals in the twists and turns of the 400m of pathways, including deadlines to challenge your sense of direction.
Bounce, scramble and climb your way through the thrilling Giant Inflatable Obstacle Course (height and weight restrictions apply).
There's also junior jumping castles for the smaller members of the family to enjoy (height restrictions apply).
One of the Gardens' roaming entertainers will be creating fabulous shapes in the Bubble Zone.
Once you've finished exploring, grab a ride token and head over to The Swing Chair, Giant Ferris Wheel and Superslide for the little ones with lion hearts or choose to take it easy on The Carousel.
The 25-metre-tall Ferris Wheel will offer you incredible, panoramic views of the Gardens and will be your only chance to see the Gardens from above.
Amaze & Play in the Garden activities will be open every day 10am to 3pm from Saturday, September 24 until Sunday, October 9.
The Gardens open from 9am to 5pm with last entry at 4.30pm.
Costs are: Adult (16yrs +) $32; Child (4-15yrs) $25; Child (under 3yrs) Free; Family (2ad + 1 ch) $79; Family (2ad + 2ch) $99; Additional Child with Family ticket $22; Senior $27.
To purchase Amaze & Play in the Garden tickets visit www.hvg.com.au.