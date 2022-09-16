Unique, memorable holiday experience Advertising Feature

A visit or even better a stay at Starline Alpacas Farmstay Resort is guaranteed to keep the family entertained and content these school holidays. Picture: Supplied

Kids will love meeting and feeding the curious, and seriously cute, alpacas on this working farm and learning about farm life. Picture: Supplied

For something a little different these school holidays try a visit, or stay, at Starline Alpacas Farmstay Resort.



Starline is a working alpaca farm located in beautiful Broke on Milbrodale Road.



The resort offers a range of guest accommodation for those who want to experience the warmth of a family farm setting.



There are also Day Visits available where you can enjoy an Alpaca Encounter and Feeding Experience with these wondrous creatures.



These school holidays there will be four sessions per day between 10am and 4pm where you can wonder through the designated paddocks at your leisure, and take photos of your unique and memorable experience.