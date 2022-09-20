Being out on the water can be very confusing and dangerous without access to the right information and guidance. Since the inception of the iPhone, marine apps and navigation companies have attempted to digitise traditional nautical charts and put them on your phone. This serves the experienced navigators well, but the reality is that reading marine charts confidently and making the right waterway decisions requires the frequent application of knowledge, and many people don't have the time to build up this experience and fluency. We set out to reimagine what a boating app can be, helping the everyday boater stay safe and informed on the water with tools and information that can improve their situational awareness. The result is a product that can be used freely by anyone, at any skill level, on any craft - a product that helps the vast majority of boaters operating small craft, often with no onboard systems.