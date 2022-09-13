Newcastle Herald
Australian Building and Construction Commission pursues Morisset Park-based company Ground Zero Excavations and Haulage in Federal Court over alleged unpaid wages, entitlements

By Nick Bielby
September 13 2022 - 7:00am
Australian Building and Construction Commission commissioner Stephen McBurney. Picture by AAP

A Lake Macquarie company and its owner are being pursued in the Federal Court over what the Commonwealth building and construction industry watchdog says is a failure to pay outstanding wages.

