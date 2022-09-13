Trainer Sam Kavanagh keeps options open for Air To Air on Newcastle Cup day

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh will accept with Air To Air for Friday's Cameron Handicap (1500m) and Tibbie Stakes (1400m) before weighing up the mare's best chance of gaining black-type on her home track.
Kavanagh nominated the six-year-old for both $200,000 group 3 races on Newcastle Cup day, and Dashing Willoughby for the Cameron. Nominations for the $250,000 cup were extended to Tuesday after only 12 were received, but no more came in. Arapaho and Mankayan gained equal topweight at 59kg.
The Cameron and Tibbie attracted 19 entries each. The Tibbie in particular gained quality nominations, including group 1-placed Icebath and Mirra Vision, and that left Kavanagh unsure of Air To Air's path.
Air To Air, which won impressively at Newcastle two starts back, will carry just 54kg in the Cameron but 55kg in the Tibbie for fillies and mares - the same as Icebath, if the winner of $4.3 million accepts.
"We've been a year at Newcastle next month and we wanted to try and have some sort of presence at the meeting," said Kavanagh, who moved from the Upper Hunter.
"Air To Air has won very well at Newcastle and she likes that sand-based track.
"We really wanted to try and get some black-type with her, and the Tibbie you would think was the right race, but it's actually a pretty hot race off the nominations.
"Obviously we're not sure if Icebath and Mirra Vision, who have group 1 mares form, whether they are going that way. They are not easy horses to compete with but we're fit and a lot of them are first-up at 1400 on a track she trains really well at.
"I'll actually accept in both races and see which way it falls."
Air To Air was third to another Tibbie entry, Hope In Your Heart, last start at Rosehill.
Dashing Willoughby, a $51 chance, was given second topweight of 56kg for the Cameron. Kris Lees-trained Special Reward has the top at 59kg.
"His main aim this prep is get to the 2300m race, the Beauford, on The Hunter day at Newcastle," Kavanagh said of Dashing Willoughby.
"He'll go via the Rosehill Cup. it's just whether we take in the Port Macquarie Cup next run or the Craven.
"He's a 98 rater and we bought him for not a lot of money as a syndicate to run in some better races for a bit of fun.
"He ran really well over a mile in Queensland first-up last prep, not beaten far in a stakes race. He was really disappointing after that but he got some heavy tracks. And I probably just trained him wrong and was too hard on him, and took the speed out of him.
"But he's trialled well and his work on the course proper on Friday was really good, so we're hoping he can run a bold race."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.