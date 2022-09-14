The big stages lend themselves to big moments.
When everything is on the line and the balance of the scales can tip either way.
Sunday's Newcastle Rugby League grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium was no exception, and one dramatic exchange between Maitland and Macquarie highlighted just that.
The play in question went from end to end with momentum swinging to each team inside the same 60 seconds.
Maybe it wasn't the turning point, no tries were scored or controversial calls made or serious injuries sustained, but it was certainly a key passage in the context of the 2022 title decider.
It was around the half-hour mark, Maitland leading 14-0 and Macquarie in possession deep in opposition territory.
Jeremy Gibson's chip kick over the top was easily diffused by the Pickers, however, next tackle along the Scorpions made their presence felt.
Maitland winger James Bradley was completely outmuscled by Macquarie trio Jack McGuire, Kurt Aldridge and Jordan Noble, who picked him up and drove him back over his own try line.
But just as it looked like a drop out was a foregone conclusion and with Bradley still being walked towards the northern hill, the Pickers No.5 managed to get a miraculous offload away.
The ball landed in the waiting arms of Maitland substitute Peter Wilson, who had just scurried into position, pivoted back past the upright and safely returned to the field of play.
Next tackle and the Pickers are midway through their set of six, but have only made 10 metres with Macquarie rivals circling.
Enter Chad O'Donnell. The Maitland five-eighth takes on the defensive line and breaks through on the eastern side, sprinting away and making it to halfway before putting the ball on his left boot.
A foot race ensues between the two wingers with Macquarie's Dean Morris arriving first and diving on the ball, but opposite number Will Niewenhuise also gets down to ground level and, along with O'Donnell, roll the rookie over.
But not just anywhere, across the try line and forcing a Scorpions drop out.
Outside simply being an entertaining duel, it was a complete 180 spin from what was transpiring 100m away less than one minute ago.
Macquarie were left to ponder what might have been. They recouped and posted the next points, a try just prior to the main break.
But it was one-way traffic in the second stanza, with Maitland scoring 26 unanswered en route to a 40-4 victory.
Among the Pickers faithful were premiership-winning captains Joel Osborn (2010) and PJ Ellis (2011).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
