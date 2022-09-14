Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey cops hat-trick of charges from grand final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey was charged three times by the Newcastle RL judiciary after Sunday's decider. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MACQUARIE centre Royce Geoffrey was hit with three separate charges from Sunday's Newcastle Rugby League grand final but will only have a one-week suspension hanging over him for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.