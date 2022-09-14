MACQUARIE centre Royce Geoffrey was hit with three separate charges from Sunday's Newcastle Rugby League grand final but will only have a one-week suspension hanging over him for next season.
The experienced campaigner, who recently notched up his 150th first-grade game at the Scorpions, was picked up for striking, contrary conduct and dangerous contact.
Geoffrey copped the ban but avoided a trip to the judiciary after entering an early guilty plea this week, having been first offences.
He was initially put on report inside the opening two minutes, having thrown the ball at Maitland halfback Brock Lamb, pushing him away and then using his hand to make contact with his opponent's face.
In the eighth minute Geoffrey was sent to the sin bin after leaning in with his head to make contact with the head of Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell.
He was later penalised in the second half for a head-high tackle on Maitland fullback Daniel Langbridge, who was returning the ball from his own in-goal area.
The Newcastle RL match review committee took no further action on Macquarie's Malik Deyaolu or Maitland's Peter Wilson from two other incidents in the 2022 title decider. The Pickers beat the Scorpions 40-4 at McDonald Jones Stadium.
* NEWCASTLE RL officials are still discussing whether to readvertise or use prior applications for the vacant GM role after Marc Glanville's recent resignation.
* DORA CREEK (men's tackle), Wests (women's tackle) and University (women's tag) all won A-grade titles on the weekend.
