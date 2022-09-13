Newcastle Herald
Sport/Football

Striker focused to provide Magic touch in NPL final

By Craig Kerry
September 13 2022 - 10:00am
Broadmeadow striker Jayden Stewardson, right, battles with Charlestown's Taylor Regan this season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane saw Jayden Stewardson's winner against Lambton Jaffas as a reward for his great attitude after being pushed to the bench for the NPL qualifying final on Sunday.

