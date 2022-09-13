Striker focused to provide Magic touch in NPL final

Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane saw Jayden Stewardson's winner against Lambton Jaffas as a reward for his great attitude after being pushed to the bench for the NPL qualifying final on Sunday.
Zane made four changes to his starting side at Magic Park from the last-round win over Lake Macquarie, including promoting Jarred Baker and playing Damon Green in a lone role up top.
Stewardson came on in the 81st minute at 1-1 for Baker and scored just three minutes later, knocking in a ball across goal from Keanu Moore after a clever touch from Will Ingram.
Zane was pleased Stewardson was the man to clinch the win and a grand final qualifying match against premiers Maitland on Sunday at Cooks Square Park.
"Stewy was fantastic," Zane said. "It was probably tough for him to be on the bench, but we thought Greeny would cause some trouble and he did. I think he matches up well with them.
"But for [Stewardson] just to have a great attitude, and that's been the story of the year. Guys, instead of getting the shits on the bench, they come back in and do the job, and he's got the winner and he's a hero."
Magic lose Moore to suspension after his late send-off, but Jake Harris (wedding) returns.
** The Northern NSW State League Football Referees Association are inviting all past and present members to a 50th anniversary dinner on November 5 at Souths Leagues Club.
Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade is guest speaker at the function, which doubles as the association's presentation night. Tickets are $35 via sticky tickets.
Email secretary@northernnswstateleaguerefs.com.au for more information.
