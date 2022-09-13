MORISSET'S tired, old showground is about to get a dramatic makeover as Lake Macquarie City Council invests in its growing western shores.
The council has approved a grand plan to upgrade the Neville Frost Oval, install more spectator seats and an event lawn area to the east and west of a new central showground building.
It's hoped to attract more tourists, with the potential to host weekend festivals with up to 15,000 people close to the $235 million Cedar Mill project.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the showground is an important piece of infrastructure worth investment.
"We know it's a growth area out there, so it's really important we get this [plan] adopted, especially with the upcoming Cedar Mill entertainment venue on the former Morisset Golf Club site," she said.
"There is a real need for diverse accommodation options in this city, particularly on the western side, so adopting the Morisset Showground Plan of Management and Masterplan will give way to camping and RV parking at the site and also allow us to welcome more visitors to our wonderful city."
The plan was on exhibition from May to July and received about 40 submissions from members of the public.
There were a few tweaks made to the original, with a second equestrian area changed to multi-use - allowing for dog-based activities and flyball players.
The layout of the tourist camping area has been changed to enable dog rings to be erected during showtimes and provide better accessibility to the showground.
Short, medium and long-term actions have been built into the plan with the aim of attracting grey nomads, increasing revenue and amenity.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
