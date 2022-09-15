OF all the sea-changers who fled Sydney for Newcastle during COVID, you'd be hard pressed to find a more enthusiastic advocate for his new home than Chris Emerson, best known as What So Not.
The world-renown producer and DJ has travelled endlessly for the past decade dropping beats at major events like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra Music Festival and Newcastle's own This That.
But for an artist whose life often resembles organised chaos, there was something charming about Newcastle's relative calm.
"I really saw how under-rated it is and how amazing the environment is there," Emerson says via Zoom from Los Angeles while on tour. "The ocean is so good.
"It's kind of busy, but chill. I really like the attitude of people there. Everyone was just being themselves and doing cool stuff and not worrying about what people thought about it.
"That's the kind of attitude I like."
Emerson came to Newcastle at the beginning of the pandemic when his jet-setting lifestyle promptly ground to a halt. After seven years without a fixed address, he accepted an offer from close friend and collaborator, Daniel Johns, to move into his Merewether house for nine months.
Emerson has since bought his own property in Newcastle and is seeking development approval from council to build a recording studio.
COVID obviously caused catastrophic damage to the live music industry. However, it wasn't all bad for Emerson.
It actually provided the time and peace to process the new music he first began exploring in 2019, while on holiday in Europe.
During that 2019 trip Emerson couch-surfed with friends and jumped in the studio for impromptu sessions with Dutch producers Noisia and San Holo and Frenchman Petit Biscuit.
The sheer joy of those experiences led to a more euphoric sound captured on What So Not's second album Anomaly, which opens with the chant of "make me feel alive", from a choir.
"I was just listening to music for the first time in a while," Emerson says. "Sometimes when there's all this administration stuff and organising creative things and working on your own music, it's sometimes hard to find those hours to even listen to new stuff.
"I spent a lot of time listening and absorbing and also attending festivals, rather than just performing at festivals, which is a really different experience.
"It gave me a whole new emotion I was going to tackle. My last album [Not All The Beautiful Things], I would say, was quite cinematic and sombre. It was just the place I was in.
"While this one is reinvigorated with life and definitely more high energy."
In the summer of 2020-21 Emerson earned an exemption to play a music festival in Perth, and after enjoying Western Australia's relative freedom amid the country's raft of COVID border restrictions, he opted to stay.
For six months he lived in Perth, playing 19 shows and working on his album at a studio owned by drum and bass producer Karl Thomas, aka ShockOne.
"He has this incredible studio, probably one of the best in Australia, and he was like 'Mate, after 4pm every day it's yours. Come in and use it'," Emerson says.
"That gave me the ability, which I haven't had in my entire career, to just sit in an exceptional space with exceptional sound treatment to really hear what's going on and push boundaries of what's possible."
Anomaly features an impressive list of collaborators. Sydney indie band DMA'S offered their '90s British sound to The Change, turning it into an Underworld-style assault.
New York's Evan Giia creates real drama on the epic banger Messin' Me Up, Sydney's Lucy Lucy delivers a sweetly decadent vocal to the melodic Bad Piano and Dutch artist MO soars on the album-stealing Mercy.
After growing up on Sydney's northern beaches, Emerson worked as an accountant following school until he was 23, while dabbling in music as a DJ on weekends.
Electronic music was exploding in the 2000s due to advent of CDJ music players, which allowed DJs to use MP3 files ripped from file-sharing websites to create their own re-mixes.
Online blogging from taste-masters was also usurping traditional print music media.
"There was all this bootleg renegade explosion of music and creators right around the world," Emerson says.
One of Emerson's earliest remixes went No.1 on influential music blog Hype Machine and soon after he was collaborating with Australia's EDM king Flume.
"The first thing I made wasn't fantastic, now I look back on it, but it was the idea that counted and the idea got to No.1," he says.
"I thought, 'OK I think I know what I'm doing with this, I just need to go and study a bit more about how to build everything from scratch because it was a bootleg I'd done.
"Then it became about making originality."
Since then What So Not has racked up more than 57 million streams on Spotify.
What So Not's Anomaly is released on Friday.
