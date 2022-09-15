Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Meg Mac scraps album and finds a clearer voice on Matter Of Time

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Mac stepped out of the back seat to take control of her third album Matter Of Time, after she made a brave decision to scrap her original record in 2020 a fortnight out from the first single's release. Picture by Heather Gildroy

IN early 2020 and Meg Mac was two weeks away from releasing the first single from her forthcoming third album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.