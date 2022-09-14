Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Dog training with a focus on positive reinforcement, with Newcastle's Margaret Keast

By Margaret Keast
September 14 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the dogs presently available for adoption through Dog Rescue Newcastle. (Clockwise from top) Lottie, Robbie, Stella, Molly and Oscar, Angel and Charlotte. Visit dogrescuenewcastle.com.au for more details. Pictures supplied

When discussing any picture from the 1950s or earlier of "well-behaved" children overseen by a stern adult with a long cane, it's likely you'll also hear comments about how much respect they learned while at school. I'm not so sure, however, that many people are not confusing fear and intimidation with respect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.