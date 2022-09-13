A memorial service at Christ Church Cathedral tonight will be the first in a series of commemorative events around Newcastle to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
The public is welcome to attend the service at the cathedral, which begins at 7.30pm.
Members of the Christ Church Cathedral Camerata, choir and organist will perform musical pieces that were significant to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Attendees are also welcome to lay floral tributes and light candles in memory of the late Queen, who died last Thursday, aged 96.
"We recognise that the Queen has had an incredible influence on people's lives on the world for over 70 years," Dean of Newcastle, the Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer said.
"We want to give thanks for her reign, give thanks for her, and give an opportunity for the people of the community to come and pay their own tribute.
"I think she's left an incredible legacy when you look at her reign, just the way she has been able to change and transform. I think it shows a way for the future."
Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said council had received inquiries from residents about where they can lay flowers, and the cathedral service was the appropriate place.
Next Thursday, the national day of mourning, there will also be a symbolic firing of the cannons at Fort Scratchley at 10am.
There will be seven shots fired to signify the seven decades of the former Queen's reign, and the fort will be open to the public from 9am until 10.30am.
The Crystalbrook Kingsley hotel, The Port of Newcastle's Dyke Point and the Newcastle City Hall clock will all be illuminated in purple the same day to pay tribute to the late monarch.
A condolence book also remains available for residents to sign at Newcastle council's digital library at the administration building on Stewart Avenue, Newcastle West until September 23.
The book has been displayed on a handmade desk presented to the city in 1954 for the Queen's first visit to Newcastle.
Cr Clausen said the book had already been signed more than 200 times in just a few days.
"Given the fondness that the Queen was held in locally, particularly given her four visits to the region, I think it's appropriate that we are recognising the significant public service of our head of state over seven decades," he said.
The next ordinary council meeting on September 27 will also be held at City Hall in recognition of the Queen's visits to the venue.
Condolence books are also available to sign at several Hunter MP offices, as well as Port Stephens public libraries and the council administration building.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
