I had initial misgivings about the 340-page book, because the blurb describes the men as "unsung heroes" of Australia's army forces during World War II on the nation's northern border from New Guinea to the Solomon Islands and elsewhere. Maybe by now, the crucial role of the coastwatchers in WWII has been overlooked, but there have been at least 10 books on the subject. These are probably mostly out of print, so Veitch's book is a very timely reminder of the coastwatchers' invaluable contribution.