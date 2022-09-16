Cowper Street Preloved Fashion Market 9am to 1pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Wangi Men's Shed Garage Sale 8am, Wangi Oval, Donnelly Road, Wangi Wangi.
Toronto Hub Plant and Garage Sale 8am to 1pm, 99 The Boulevarde, Toronto.
Bandon Grove School of Arts Spring Market 8am to 1pm, 1234 Chichester Dam Road, Bandon Grove.
Spring Fair 8.30am to 1.30pm, Tanilba Bay Baptist Church.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, Corner Cherry Road and Macquarie Drive, Eleebana
End2End Festival Four Hunter Valley venues, 20 wineries, gourmet food, live music, celebrity chefs, bush tucker and more. Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort: wine from Tamburlaine, Pokolbin Estate and Peppertree; The Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience. Blaxland Inn: Lisa McGuigan Wines, Petersons Champagne House, Savannah Estate, Lambloch Estate, Pokolbin Distillery, Pokolbin Cider House; Percy the Petersons Food Truck; Blues Brothers Rebooted. Ben Ean: The Parched Crow Brewing Co, Hanging Tree Wines, Iron Gate Estate, Glen Oak Wines, Lisa McGuigan Wines, M & J Becker Wines, The Parched Crow Wine Co, Saddlers Creek Wines, Savannah Estate, Tulloch Wines; Pokolbin Angus Beef Co and Baume; Damnation ACDC. Drayton's Family Wines: Drayton's, Ivanhoe, Usher Tinkler Wines; The BelleVue Cafe; Abba tribute band and GenR8. Buy your tickets online at end2endfestival.com.au (adults $55; shuttle bus between venues $11).
Multicultural Fiesta 11am to 5pm, Hunter Multicultural Centre, 2A Platt Street, Waratah. Music, dance, food, art, market stalls, cooking demonstrations and tastings, great coffee, face painting and a jumping castle. Everyone is welcome.
Op-Shop Emporium 10am to 1.30pm, Wallsend Library. Includes an Op-Shopped Out Competition, a Rag Rug Workshop with Upcycle Newcastle, and an Op-Shop Trail Walking Tour.
Paddle for Pride Come & Try 9.30am, Newcastle Hunter Dragon Boat Club, 34 Tully Street, Carrington. You'll need some old sneakers/reef shoes, 3/4 length pants, a water bottle and sunscreen/hat.
Newcastle Museum Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators What can their fossilised bones tell us about how they lived? How do they compare to today's top ocean predators? The exhibition combines real fossils from millions of years ago, gigantic replicas including a 13-metre Elasmosaurus and nine-metre Prognathdon, hands-on interactives to make your own monster, dress-ups and more. Also, Shralp, an exploration of the Newcastle skateboarding scene from 1985 to today.
Sculpture in the Vineyards Various locations, Wollombi (and Sunday).
Charlestown Square Ladies Day Newcastle Racecourse, Darling Street, Broadmeadow.
Steel City Malibu Club 40th Anniversary 11am to 4pm, Dixon Park Surf Club.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Monster Trucks and Thrillmasters Extreme Gates open 3pm, Show begins 5pm. Newcastle Showground. Online ticket sales only.
Civic Cinema National Theatre Live: Straight Line Crazy starring Ralph Fiennes, 7.30pm The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Creative Kids Concert ft The Quokkas 10am, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Bands in the Park 9am to 3pm, Speers Point Park.
Community Planting Day Meet at 9am, the Schoolmasters House on Ash Island via the Ash Island bridge at Hexham. Brunch supplied.
Tree Planting Event 9am to noon, Bolwarra Landcare site at Bolwarra Sporting Complex.
Put Your Foot Down Newcastle 9am to 12.30pm. 4km walk, Dixon Park and Merewether Beach. Raising funds for pancreatic cancer research. Wear purple if you can, to show your support.
Cerebral Palsy Alliance & Swimming Australia Swim Camp 8.30am to 4.30pm, The Forum, Aquatic Centre, Callaghan.
Chamber Music at the Cathedral 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Gotta Have Faith - The Music of George Michael Orchestrated 7pm, Civic Theatre.
Thrashville at Dashville Head to Lower Belford for Thrashville and sets from bands including The Neptune Power Federation, Boycott, Fangz, Australian Beef Week, Totally Unicorn, Bitchcraft and Latest God.
Goanna at Civic Theatre 7pm. Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, Aussie icons Goanna return to the stage to celebrate their multi-platinum debut album Spirit of Place. Support act is Robbie Miller.
Art Systems Wickham Infinite Never Never, by Rebecca Rath. Until September 18.
Blackstone Gallery In The Lap of the Gods, Frances Johnston, until September 24.
Curve Gallery Jane Lander, Zoe Tjanavaras, Amy Vidler.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane, explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current "crimes" in the future. Until October 5.
The Creator Incubator Graham Wilson, Nindethana
LEDA Gallery From The Dust, Giorgia Bel and Britt Ferns. Hailing from Awabakal land, both artists are self-taught and drawn to the natural ochres and pigments that are native to the Australian earth. Until September 28.
The Lock-Up Creation, works by Deborah Kelly. Until October 2.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Thirty Six Views of the Brokenback Ranges, by John Adams. Until November 20. Material Sound Works by artists Vicky Browne, Pia van Gelder, Caitlin Franzmann, Peter Blamey, Vincent and Vaughan O'Connor, Ross Manning. Until November 27. Luminosity: Inscription of Time By Light, by Kris Smith. Until November 20. Life, Still Works from the gallery's collection by Juz Kitson, Chris Langlois, Tim Maguire, Dani Marti, John Morris, Izabela Pluta. See You In The Soup: Soft Stories Ends Sunday. The Drawing Exchange Until October 30.
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang Oceanica, Peter Gardiner. Journey through the unknown, navigating mythology and the forces of nature. Until September 18. Your Collection, John Montefiore. Fourteen pen-and-ink drawings made in preparation for print in the publication The Fishing Boy, written by Norman Talbot. Drawn from Montefiore's memories of the Lake Macquarie region. Until September 18.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre The Blue Hour - Works from the Collections Until October 22. Bright Birds Singing, by Carole Driver. Until October 22. Othering: Photography from the Collections Until October 22.
Straitjacket Gallery Dylan Jones, Graham Wilson, until September 25.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering: Susan Doherty. Until September 18.
Wester Gallery Luke O'Donnell, until September 24.
