REPORTS of a suspected chemical spill combined with several people feeling unwell caused the closure of a Cessnock shopping mall on Tuesday.
Emergency services including police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the area outside the Subway store in Cessnock's CBD at 10.40am.
According to firefighters, several people were reporting sore throats and feeling unwell, symptoms that could be linked to a gas leak or chemical spill.
The Newcastle HAZMAT team were called in to sweep the area. The street and surrounding businesses were closed and cordoned off as a precaution.
Crews suited up and performed a thorough search of the area but nothing was found.
"There were no signs of mists or vapours," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
"The whole thing took two hours."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene, but did not treat or transport any patients.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
