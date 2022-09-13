Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cessnock shopping area near Subway shutdown for two hours as firefighters investigate suspected chemical spill

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle HAZMAT team were called in to sweep the area. Picture: File photo

REPORTS of a suspected chemical spill combined with several people feeling unwell caused the closure of a Cessnock shopping mall on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.