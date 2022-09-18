Listening to Neil Finn describe how he writes a song is a thing of beauty.
The man has a way with words.
"I'm always fascinated and compelled by the process, and it doesn't get any easier to understand. It's quite mysterious," he says.
"Occasionally the songs come together really quickly and in one go, and that's always a blessing, but that doesn't usually happen.
"Ideas tend to flow and you get into it in a very microscopic way in order to eventually - with luck - bring it back to a place where it sounds like it's the most natural thing in the world.
"Like a pattern from nature, it defies any kind of logic but it has a beautiful form. That's what you're looking for in a song."
Finn admits, though, he "sometimes gets wound up in knots about it".
"You ask yourself sometimes if, cosmically, this is important, if it really is worth the struggle. It's an internal battle that you fight.
"But ultimately I do believe that music is important and unless you have that fixation some of your best work will get away from you.
"I think when you're younger you can get away with instinct and flow, and it seems at times it is effortless, but as time goes on you work harder for the gains you make.
"The good thing about being in a band is that you get to sit in a room with people and have someone to bounce ideas off - you don't have to go round in circles like you sometimes do when you're working on your own stuff.
"It's really good to have good allies. That's what a band is."
Finn is in Los Angeles with his band, Crowded House, which these days comprises his sons Liam and Elwood, keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and founding member Nick Seymour.
Froom produced Crowded House's first three albums and joined the band to record Dreamers Are Waiting (2021). The band's world tour of the same name was disrupted by COVID, which is why Finn finds himself in Los Angeles with some time to spare.
"We'll probably try to do some recording while we're here," he says.
"It's the first opportunity we've had to be together for a while so we'll use the time that has suddenly become available. As a full band there is a lot of progress we can make on tracks we've started."
The tracks he refers to were recorded in Australia earlier this year before COVID interrupted Crowded House's national tour.
"There are some really exciting new songs coming through that we started in Byron Bay, with the doors to the studio open and the crickets chirping and the rain falling," Finn says.
"It resulted in a good selection of tracks and it doesn't sound like anybody else. I can't wait to finish them."
Crowded House formed in Melbourne in 1985 out the ashes of Split Enz. Finn, Paul Hester and Nick Seymour's self-titled debut album achieved global success with the hits Don't Dream It's Over and Something So Strong.
The band released four albums and then said Farewell to the World on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 1996 in front of an estimated 150,000 people.
I mention the concert to Finn, where a group of friends and I held our own in the front row of the mosh pit. Sharing the line-up that day were You Am I, Custard and a little-known band called Powderfinger who had just released an album, Double Allergic, that was about to change their lives.
Finn apologises for any discomfort I and others might have experienced on what was a long, hot, sunny Sydney day. It had rained heavily the night before but the skies cleared for the occasion.
"It must have been a harrowing day to be down the front. It occurred to me afterwards how difficult it must have been for people," he says.
"It's a miracle nobody was badly hurt. It was a big crowd, huge crowd, and Sydney wouldn't let that happen any more. Health and safety would be all over it. But yes, it was a great day."
In 2005 Finn and Seymour revived Crowded House and, with drummer Matt Sherrod and long-time touring member Mark Hart, released the album Time On Earth and toured the world.
Album Intriguer was recorded in 2009. Crowded House was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2016.
"The world is a very different place now than it was then, than it was even two years ago, but we're trying to keep the important things at the centre of our minds," Finn says.
"And I'd put music in there just after family."
Music is a family affair for Finn and Crowded House. Not only do his sons play in the band, his wife Sharon often joins them on stage. So do his grandchildren Buddy and Manie, sons of Liam.
"We've always had an open door policy with kids and music," Finn says.
"It's not like I would separate myself from them at any point."
A case in point is Buddy, who danced and sang with Crowded House on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in June, much to the delight of the crowd.
"My grandchildren have taken to wandering on stage unannounced, unprovoked," Finn says.
"Buddy, who just turned six, was breakdancing on stage at Glastonbury. I don't know if anyone realised he was breakdancing but in his mind he was top level. He was in the zone.
"We've played there twice now, and it's always enjoyable. It was a fine sunny day, too, and I don't want to take credit but we are the weather band."
Finn says this with a deadpan voice. His humour is subtle and he speaks softly but quickly. You have to concentrate to keep up.
I ask if it's true that Paul McCartney, who performed at Glastonbury the day after Crowded House, said to the crowd: "I wish I could write music like Neil Finn."
Finn half groans, half laughs, in response. He sounds uncomfortable.
"Oh god, it's popular mythology. It hasn't got any definite origin," he says.
"I would hesitate to say that those were the words that came out of his mouth.
"I know he has been very complimentary at times and I am very grateful for that. He is, of course, the master.
"I don't know if he said those exact words and it's become a bit of an urban myth but, you know, I wasn't there, I didn't hear it, so who knows?"
What Finn does know is that he can't wait to return to Australia in November for the rescheduled Dreamers Are Waiting tour dates.
Crowded House has four A Day On The Green concert dates: November 5 and 6 at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton (with The Teskey Brothers and The Waifs); November 12 at Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley (with Boy & Bear and The Waifs) and November 19 at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong (with The Waifs and Angus & Julia Stone).
The band also performs at Hobart's MyState Bank Arena on November 17, followed by three shows at Perth's Kings Park and Botanic Garden from November 25 to 27.
Audiences can look forward to hearing legendary anthems from the band's 35-year career, along with fresh new music.
"It's going to be a great night, wherever you see us, I can absolutely assure you. We are going to have a ball," Finn says.
"The last Australian shows were brilliant."
As for a well-earned holiday, it's on the cards, but somehow I get the feeling Finn never really switches off.
"We had a bit of a break after the European tour, and we're having a bit of a break in LA now although we will be doing some recording and writing," he says.
"Early next year, in the New Zealand summer, I think we'll get some time at the beach but I'll probably want to keep my hand in, you know, turn up at the desk every day, or nearly every day, in order to grab those elusive songs.
"Sometimes they escape - you might have an idea and you haven't got anything with you to write it down. I should be more organised than I am.
"But you've got to let a few go, send them out to the universe. Let some other bastard find them and use them."
