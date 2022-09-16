Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Newcastle singer-songwriter Lachlan Morris keen to introduce new crowd to his musical catalogue

By Nick Milligan
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Morris is on the West Best Bloc Fest line-up in Newcastle on Sunday, October 2. Picture supplied

Lachlan X. Morris has released five studio albums, an EP and a "smattering of singles" since 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.