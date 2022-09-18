Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New production of Friday the 14th at Brunker Community Theatre set to unleash killer line-up

By Jack Madden
September 18 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Did she or didn't she? Natasha (played by Abigail Woods) acts a bit suss in Friday the 14th, at Brunker Community Theatre.

Like all the great horror films, Friday the 14th opens with a prologue in which we see the killer claim their first victim far away from the primary action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.