Standing out most is Xanthie Pagac, the team's feisty striker, and the cast member who is considerably the most commanding of the bunch, entering on big laugh lines with incredible energy. Evie Laurence also dazzles as the perfect airhead to complement and enable some of the more intense personalities on the team. Pagac and Laurence also contributed the choreography, which comprises everything from lunges across the pitch to elaborate soccer drills in pairs and as a team.