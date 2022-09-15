HAZEL Shannon is set for the "ride of a lifetime on a horse of a lifetime".
The 30-year-old equestrian rider, formally based at Heatherbrae with Olympian Heath Ryan, will make her World Championships debut when she represents the Australian eventing team in Italy from Thursday.
Shannon and Clifford, unmatched as three-time winners of the prestigious Adelaide 3-Day Event (2016, 2018, 2019), join decorated veteran Andrew Hoy, Shane Rose, Kevin McNab and Shenae Lowings in Pratoni Del Vivaro for 11 days of competition.
"It's amazing. I'm really excited. It's a bit surreal. It was something I hoped to achieve one day and to achieve that with Clifford makes me really happy," she told Equestrian Australia media.
Shannon's recently had a UK stint, staying on after a five-star event in 2021. She rode a Nations Cup in France last month.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.