A haven with million-dollar views

4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars
Permanent water breezes, as-new interiors and views for days combine in this gorgeous coastal home to create a dream holiday lifestyle in beautiful Port Stephens.
Spend your days soaking up the million-dollar views from both the ground and upper level, and enjoy entertaining friends on either the substantial balcony and bask in the glistening outlook, or retreat to the Balinese-inspired alfresco setting.
Another bonus is a self-contained ground-floor retreat that's bound to be a hit as a holiday rental or would make a fabulous space for visiting guests or in-laws.
Within walking distance to the scattering of local shops, a popular fish and chip shop, and the upmarket Poyers restaurant, this four-bedroom/three-bathroom home also puts prime fishing spots moments from the door.
