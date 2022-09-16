Newcastle Herald
Home/News

House of the week: 47 Dean Parade, Lemon Tree Passage

By House of the Week
September 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A haven with million-dollar views

House of the week

4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.