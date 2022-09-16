Newcastle Writers Festival is hosting a special event on October 22 with human rights and media lawyer Jennifer Robinson.
Robinson, a London-based Australian barrister, represented Amber Heard in relation to Johnny Depp's 2020 defamation case in the United Kingdom and has defended Julian Assange and advised WikiLeaks since 2010.
The event will be hosted by Sydney journalist and former editor of The Saturday Paper Maddison Connaughton and will centre on Robinson's new book How Many More Women? Exposing How the Law Silences Women, co-written with colleague Dr Keina Yoshida.
Much has been written about how the criminal justice system is failing women - but what about the flood of civil cases that are silencing women? What about the laws that operate, in practice, as gag orders?
In How Many More Women? Robinson and Yoshida examine the broken systems and explore the changes needed to ensure that women's freedom, including their freedom of speech and right to live free from violence, is no longer threatened by the laws that are supposed to protect them.
Festival director Rosemarie Milsom described Robinson's book as timely and compelling.
"Given the erosion of women's rights in the United States this year, there is a strong sense that the law is failing. Jennifer's experiences and observations will be invaluable."
