Lawyer Jennifer Robinson coming to Newcastle to discuss her new book, How Many More Women? Exposing How the Law Silences Women

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Jennifer Robinson. Picture supplied

Newcastle Writers Festival is hosting a special event on October 22 with human rights and media lawyer Jennifer Robinson.

