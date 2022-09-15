"Loges has been a huge part of our club, especially the last half dozen years," Cunningham said. "He is a real leader and a dominant voice on the field. The other guys feed off him. Injury is not the way he wanted to go out. The surgeon said the soft tissue damage with the medial and meniscus in the knee had healed. If he strapped it up, there was no risk of doing more damage to the ACL. That's why he sat on the bench and played a cameo at the end. I'm sure, Loges with his passion for the club will be involved in some capacity."