Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Maitland Blacks captain Chris Logan calls full-time on playing career

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland captain Chris Logan, wife Lauren and children, Remi and Levi, after the centre's final game for the Blacks. Picture supplied

MAITLAND captain Chris Logan won't be lost to the Blacks despite pulling the pin on a fantastic playing career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.