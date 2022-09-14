A construction-based volunteer group, with a focus on female industry engagement, has been given $20,000 to help them complete projects for vulnerable communities in the Hunter.
Out(fit) was founded in 2015 through the University of Newcastle's School of Architecture and Built Environment. With one ute, one trailer, two employees and around 100 volunteers, the not-for-profit has a "three-fold mission".
"One is to increase the profile of women in the built environment. We are a female-led crew," design build project officer with Out(fit) Hannah Cheetham said.
"The second mission is to teach our students and teach community volunteers how to use tools to work in construction and empower people through those skills.
"The third is to help marginalised communities. Particularly women and children. We work a lot with women's refuges, childcare centres, Indigenous groups and community centres."
Projects the group has been involved in include renovations at Newcastle domestic and family violence centre Jenny's Place and building a mock court for Newcastle Women and Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service last year.
"That was built from 100 per cent recycled timber from Round Two Timber," Ms Cheetham said.
"That was built so they could train their clients in familiarising themselves with the courtroom settings prior to their hearings. Because it can be very intimidating."
Out(fit) has now received a $20,000 donation from MOJO Homes, half has gone toward the purchase of new tools.
MOJO's head of corporate affairs Brett Lavaring said Out(fit) caught the company's eye through the "amazing work they are doing with women and domestic violence".
"It's a good cause and will go to helping out an organisation doing good in the community," Mr Lavaring said.
"What really aligned with us was that idea of empowering women into the built environment.
"Not only is it giving women new skills, but is also delivering real projects in the community which are making a difference."
Ms Cheetham said the tools will allow Out(fit), who were relying on borrowed and second-hand equipment, to have a greater impact on the communities they work with and "say yes to more" projects.
"We are also going to put racks on our ute, get all our volunteers kitted out with the correct PPE and get them white card training," she said.
"The scope of our work expands. We can, without stress, purchase what we need to do jobs safely and we also feel really valid doing that.
"Women often feel a bit like imposters in the industry so to have the right gear is really important to us."
Construction supervisor with MOJO, Lorina Celeban started in the industry as an apprentice electrician 14 years ago. She said being a women meant it was a hard road at times.
"Even now in my position a lot of people don't respect what I do and don't listen to me," Ms Celeban said.
"They want a man's opinion. It is difficult but I've worked with some really great people to get me where I am today."
Ms Celeban said it is "fantastic" to see Out(fit) encouraging more female participation.
"There are a lot of women out there who would love to get into the construction industry but are scared off or nervous. Something like this can potentially get hundreds of women in the industry."
Ms Cheetham said Out(fit)'s work "speaks for itself".
"It exemplifies how serious we are taking this and people begin to understand that and respect that," Ms Cheetham said.
A few of the tools have already been put to use for a yarning circle the group constructed near Taree. They are now renovating a demountable and turning it into wheelchair accessible accommodation for Carrie's Place.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
