Female-led construction volunteers Out(fit) handed $20k by MOJO Homes to continue building for community

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:30am
Out(fit) volunteers Ted Stein, Wendy Dore, Hannah Cheetham, Mahalia Leckner and Rick Edwards. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A construction-based volunteer group, with a focus on female industry engagement, has been given $20,000 to help them complete projects for vulnerable communities in the Hunter.

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

