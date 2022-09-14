WORLD first research out of the Hunter aims to give young people living in Australian Defence Force families tailored mental health and wellbeing support early.
Dr Milena Heinsch, of the University of Newcastle, said of the 6000 personnel who transition out of the ADF each year, 17 per cent of ADF children aged two-to-17 report issues with peers and emotional problems, and 15 per cent report hyperactivity - "significantly higher" than their civilian peers. As they grow into adults, she said many take with them an increased risk of post-traumatic stress symptoms (12 per cent), suicidality (18 per cent in the past year), and "very high levels" of psychological distress (29 per cent).
"One of the most concerning findings from the study was that most participants reported experiencing domestic and family violence as a young person, and that there was a noticeable increase in physical, verbal, and emotional forms of abuse during the transition period," Dr Heinsch said. "This is not suggesting this is the experience of all families experiencing transition from the ADF, nor is it intending to apportion blame. Rather, it confirms the need for more adequate support systems."
Research team members Dr Dara Sampson and PhD student Hannah Wells said understanding the challenges and opportunities the transition poses for young people was crucial for developing effective interventions to meet their needs in the future.
"This is the first study to specifically work with young people in ADF families, privileging their voices and experiences to co-design a system of support that addresses their needs," Miss Wells said.
"Young people in our study also spoke about the overall lack of appropriate and tailored supports and services for military families and young people, and the mental health and service-use stigma among military communities that create barriers to help-seeking."
Their research highlighted the need for early psycho-social interventions that target these young people's wellbeing prior to the military-civilian transition, "not just once problems arise".
"Our research also found that young people from military families possess unique strengths and personal resources that can serve as strong protective factors during the transition period," Miss Wells said.
"While is it crucial that we document the challenges the family unit can experience during the military-civilian transition, focusing too heavily on these challenges risks overlooking the strengths and resources of the family unit that can help family members and young people to adjust and thrive."
The researchers said the Interim Report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide highlighted the "distinct challenges" ADF members face as they transition out of military service.
"Not only is the wellbeing of families critically important in and of itself, but it plays such an important role in the support and wellbeing of veterans, and in reducing the risk of suicide among current and ex-serving military personnel," Dr Sampson said.
"While ongoing research is important, service delivery models to veterans need simplification."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.