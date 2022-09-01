What happened to the lake that welcomed large sailing vessels and yachts entering under full sail? Why do we see dozens of craft grounding week after week because of the stupidity of those who are supposed to know how to manage such a valuable asset? Why is it that boat owners, anglers and users of the lake are not consulted before our leaders are shooting their mouths off trying to get headlines and do things that are long lasting. Remember the saying that they that act in haste will repent at leisure. Doing the job right and millions of dollars will flow into the area from people who are, at present, excluded from using the lake in its doubtful entry conditions.