FIRSTLY, I'm not a monarchist, I put the monarchy in the same category as religion and influencers: if you get some solace or comfort from following, believing or worshipping them, so be it.
Secondly, I don't know what Caitlin Moran tweeted about the Queen. Unless she was advocating violence or harm, then it's a bit rich for Ray Hadley and other right-wing proponents to all but call for her head on a pike ('Newcastle Knights' Caitlin Moran suspended over Queen social media post', Newcastle Herald 13/9).
These are the same mob that rail against and wring their collective hands about left-wing/greenie 'wokeness' and 'cancel culture'. I doubt whatever she wrote caused insecure or scared children and teenagers to feel isolated or fearful. Hypocrites!
IT is to be hoped that if and when (if ever) the Swansea Channel is dredged ('Change channel', Herald 14/9), the government, in their extreme wisdom, finally remove at the same time the seldom remembered sand hump, that is now called an island, that is where the drop over used to be.
Apart from being a casual toilet and a haven for rubbish dumpers, it does nothing but restrict tidal flow, increase silt build-up and in general create a massive navigation hazard that should have never been allowed in the first place.
Maybe it was our very clever council who is responsible for it, and perhaps it saved money at the time of dumping, but I imagine it has cost an enormous portion of that saving over time due to the need for dredging, in my opinion, so necessary as the result of bad engineering.
What happened to the lake that welcomed large sailing vessels and yachts entering under full sail? Why do we see dozens of craft grounding week after week because of the stupidity of those who are supposed to know how to manage such a valuable asset? Why is it that boat owners, anglers and users of the lake are not consulted before our leaders are shooting their mouths off trying to get headlines and do things that are long lasting. Remember the saying that they that act in haste will repent at leisure. Doing the job right and millions of dollars will flow into the area from people who are, at present, excluded from using the lake in its doubtful entry conditions.
I REFER to Neville Aubrey's letter, ('Republic can banish ghosts of colonial days', Letters 13/9), stating the republic is back on the agenda. Sorry Mr Aubrey, I totally disagree along with the two reasons stated for this change. I'm proud of our history and heritage and how many teenagers have returned home unable to stand alone.
We as a country must ensure we do not fall into this trap. Given the current financial situation facing many Australians, with no envisaged relief in the near future, please imagine the cost to all taxpayers should a republic be considered. Firstly a national referendum needs to be held, and if by some miracle the Australian people elected to support such a change, lots of things require alteration. To name a few there's our constitution, our current flag (remember the harbour bridge cost), currency changes and many other adaptations within our laws and military forces.
The cost of all this will be worn by us the taxpayers. I - like I am sure many others - would prefer the continuation under our monarch King Charles and continued retention of our history.
AS to be expected, with the passing of the Queen of England, public debate on a change from a monarchy to a republic has been reignited. In such a debate it is important to focus on the principles of the need for a change and not whether we like or dislike current or past monarchical personalities or whether we should have a head of state based on race or religion. Whether a monarchy or a republic is ruled by any of the above is basically irrelevant. Let us ask ourselves, how will a change affect our current system of government?
DON Fraser, ('Fashion fury over coal protest', Letters 13/9), is critical of the Greens' ladies attires worn to the Parliament House ball and cannot understand why anyone would vote for them. He is possibly right about their dress sense, but the Greens significantly increased their vote at the last federal election largely because of their energy and decarbonisation policies. These remain the only ones that climate scientists believe are capable of achieving our climate change pledges. Labor prevaricates about new fossil fuel projects while the Coalition chooses to remain irrelevant. There's your reason, which the recent spread of natural disasters across the world demonstrates: it is both environmentally and economically critical to our future.
PETER Sansom, ('Light rail to suburbs is our best transport fix', Letters, 12/9), in my travels around different parts of Australia, I believe that no city does public transport better than Melbourne. I also feel that, while Melbourne's public transport sector is second to none, the NSW system leaves a lot to be desired.
Melbourne's light rail lines have varied heights to allow for motor vehicles, yet at one stage former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance couldn't even commission trams for Sydney that fit inside the tram tunnels. This monumental blunder happened under the supposedly careful watch of former Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and while I'm glad to see the back of both her and Mr Constance, I wish they'd both resigned before they gave Newcastle what I believe is a white elephant in the form of the light rail that's usefulness is definitely a subject for some debate. I also don't see why the old rail line was considered so ugly, and how anyone could think that Newcastle's plethora of new high-rise developments aren't eyesores.
KING Charles has indicated he will not talk so much about climate change and environmental matters now that he is sovereign. As a world leader in relation to climate change and the environment in general, these involvements by King Charles, and his obviously well-researched associated comments, will be very much missed by a large number of people across the globe.
I can understand a pledge being made in relation to not talking about politics, but about climate change and the environment I find to be unnecessary and bewildering.
I DON'T mean to rain on Steve Barnett's love affair with Peter Dutton, but the last time an opposition leader from the first term of a newly elected government went on to become PM was way way back in 1914. In other words, history indicates Mr Dutton has two chances of ever becoming prime minister: Buckley's and none.
DOUBTLESS, I am not a great fan of Peter Dutton but I would credit him with having more imagination than to simply imitate Tony Abbott, or is it a Newt Gingrich thing?
ARVID Taylor's 'what about China' letter (Letters 13/09) misses several points. Even if the figures about China's emissions are correct, it's comparing apples with, well, goji berries. To be logical, we should compare the emissions of 23 million Australians with 23 million Chinese, which would show they each emit about half our pollution, which rather puts the apple back in our court. We are responsible for our emissions. Denying this is to be a leaner, not a lifter, to borrow an LNP slogan.
OVER many weeks now I have seen various people supplying their choice in music. I feel Steve Barnett may have not given his choice enough consideration. Given his and Mr Dutton's comments on the recent jobs summit they definitely like the song by Simon and Garfunkel, The Sound of Silence The song tells the story of a troubled and introverted person. I am a fan of these musicians but I prefer Bridge Over Troubled Water as it fits more into showing empathy for people and finding solutions by discussing issues and helping others.
WELL said Neville Aubrey, (Letters 13/9), regarding it being time for Australia to move on from the monarchy and become a republic. Australia is a modern multicultural society with an Indigenous history dating back 60,000 years, it is no longer a colonial outpost of Britain. It is embarrassing to continue to reflect this in the 21st century in the eyes of the world.
I FIND it amazing that a casino can be deemed to be unfit to hold a license and be allowed to continue trading.
THE Bureau of Meteorology has announced the third el guapo rainy thingy in a row ('Prepare for a wet Christmas', Newcastle Herald 14/9). Where are all those climate evangelical school kids addicted to their mobile phones and Maccas? Why aren't they protesting? Isn't the La Nina Uncle Albo and the Greens' fault? What about the new gas exploration supported by Uncle Albo, or are these kids good union prodigy?
IN less than 10 years we could establish a transport business to move the big boys toys from the lake to the ocean. Leave the channel for nature to regulate as it has done for many decades (Channel change', Herald 14/9) and adopt a user-pays principle.
