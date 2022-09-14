Newcastle Herald
David Klemmer: You want to be playing in finals, not watching them on TV

By Robert Dillon
September 14 2022 - 10:30am
Last week's elimination final between South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters has attracted a heap of controversy, but the majority of fans found it engrossing viewing. Picture by Mark Kohlbe, Getty Images

EVERY NRL player enjoys their holidays at the end of the long, hard season, but by the same token, it was tough last weekend sitting back and watching the first round of the finals.

