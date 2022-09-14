Seven Days in League: A Ray of little sunshine

AFTER a kindly reader pointed out last week that Cameron Smith the golfer and Cameron Smith the former Melbourne, Queensland and Kangaroos skipper are not the same person, Seven Days has been further confused by revelations from England.
There is a Cameron Smith who plays lock forward for Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.
This is getting a bit ridiculous. It seems there are more Cameron Smiths getting around than there are Nathan Browns.
At least, as far as I'm aware, there is only one Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
RUGBY league World Cup organisers breathe a sigh of relief after receiving the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, has passed away.
As revealed by Roy Masters in the SMH a couple of months ago, World Cup officials had been concerned that the traditional week of mourning after a monarch's death could potentially play havoc with their schedule.
Fortunately HRH can now rest in peace, knowing that she hasn't inconvenienced the greatest game of all.
The news, however, leaves Seven Days heartbroken, having shared a special moment with the Queen just a few years ago.
It was a couple of days before Christmas in 2019, and I was doing the tourist thing at Trafalgar Square, when I noticed police blocking traffic along on a busy adjoining road.
Soon after, a fleet of police Range Rovers with flashing lights turned the corner, escorting a dark-green Bentley.
I stopped for a stickybeak, assuming it must have been a politician, perhaps even their dodgy Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But as the Bentley drove past me, literally a few metres away, I peered in the back seat and realised it was none other than QEII herself.
In a state of disbelief, I wandered up to Buckingham Palace, where a policeman confirmed the Queen was out and about.
The following day's newspapers revealed she had been on her way to King's Cross Station to catch a train to her Christmas residence, Sandringham House.
And if it seems a bit weird that the Queen was slumming it on a rattler, don't worry, it wasn't public transport. It was the Royal Train, so no need to worry about Ma'am getting done for fare evasion.
WHILE Seven Days and millions of others have a heavy heart as we ponder the passing of the only monarch we have ever known, not everyone is so inclined.
Knights NRLW player Caitlin Moran posts a comment on Instagram that would suggest she is no great fan of the royal family.
Somehow her online outburst attracts the attention of high-profile radio commentator Ray Hadley, who labels it "perhaps the most reprehensible thing ever seen connected to rugby league".
Hadley adds: "If she plays tomorrow it will be a disgrace of monumental proportions."
Hadley gets paid a fortune for his opinion, which is presumably why he seems to be under the impression that he's always right. But maybe this time he's gone a bit over the top.
I mean, it was only a week ago that former Newtown Jets forward Chris Dawson was jailed (belatedly) for murdering his wife. It's hard to see how a social-media faux pas is in the same reprehensible ball park.
NORTH Queensland are 80 minutes from a grand final after their golden-point win against Cronulla, and former Sharks skipper Paul Gallen sounds like he's getting nervous.
"There's no doubt for me the Cowboys can win the comp," Gallen says. "They are going unbelievably well this year. I don't think the Cows will choke in the finals ... this North Queensland side reminds me of the Wests Tigers team that won the premiership in 2005."
All of which must be something of a worry for Gal, given that earlier in the season he declared he would eat Gus Gould's undies if the Cows win the comp, prompting Gus to reply, rather ominously: "I won't wash them now."
For Gal's sake, here's hoping Gus doesn't wear boxer shorts.
FORMER Test cricket captain turned radio commentator Michael Clarke has a left-field solution after Sunday's Rabbitohs v Roosters bloodbath.
"Take the on-field referee away ... if we're just going to go with the bunker to rule the game, don't have anyone out there," Clarke tells Big Sports Breakfast.
It's an interesting concept, but I see one fundamental flaw.
If there are no referees, who will the coaches blame after every loss?
AN interview with Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis catches my eye.
"We have taken stock of who we are, what our identity is and what we have to do moving forward," he says after collecting the wooden spoon.
That's the spirit, Lee. The only way is up. Theoretically.
SPARE a thought for Roosters skipper James Tedesco.
As his teammates drown their sorrows, the champion fullback has been off the grog on doctor's orders after getting concussed against the Bunnies. I can't help wondering if it's karma after the Roosters imposed a collective booze ban in the lead-up to the finals.
