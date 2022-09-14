Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their investigation into a robbery at a Shortland bottle shop earlier this month.
Officers were called to the Sandgate Road scene about 3.40pm on September 1 after a man entered the store and allegedly threatened a worker before fleeing with cash.
Police said the man was last seen going south on Sandgate Road.
The employee was not injured during the encounter.
As part of their investigation, police want to speak with the man depicted in the above CCTV image - described as being of Caucasian appearance, 185cm tall, large build and clean shaven.
He was wearing a dark coloured Oakland Raiders cap, black zip jacket, blue work pants with reflective stripes around the lower leg and work boots.
Investigators are calling for anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts to contact police.
