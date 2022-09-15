Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New varroa mite emergency orders across NSW to give beekeepers more flexibility: government

Updated September 15 2022 - 3:26am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new emergency order has been introduced for beekeepers after the varroa mite was detected in the Newcastle area in June. File picture

Beekeepers will be required to specially wash parts of their hives about four times a year under a new varroa mite emergency order introduced across NSW, effective from today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.