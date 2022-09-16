Questioning the amount of climate change that may or may not have happened is not denial. Several scientists, amongst the 1107 who signed the World Climate Declaration, may have worked for oil and gas companies at some time. So what? They are geologists who commonly work for such companies to make a living, unlike many climate change scientists who have tenure with universities or government authorities and don't have to justify their employment. The Climate Declaration had a long list of authors and signatories, many of whom have retired from active employment. It takes a good deal of time to compile such a declaration, so I believe it is not surprising that some signatories may have died by the time of publication.

