Letters September 17 2022: Irony in Stockton Surf Life Saving Club access woes

By Letters to the Editor
September 16 2022 - 6:30pm
Stockton surf club. File picture

As a long-serving member of Stockton Surf Life Saving Club I wish to express my extreme disappointment at not being able to attend the annual general meeting this Saturday. Due to my disability, I am unable to access the upstairs area of the club. I also know of 10 other elderly men and women who cannot negotiate the dangerous staircase.

