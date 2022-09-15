Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons gets ride in $2 million Kosciuszko

Dylan Gibbons is not counting on more group race glory on his home track on Friday at the Newcastle Cup meeting, but come Everest day, the apprentice is eyeing a genuine shot at the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick.
Gibbons, 20, has the ride on Australian Bloodstock galloper Edit in the premier race for country horses on October 15 after the Cody Morgan-trained gelding was picked up by Quakers Hill slot-ticket winner Alan Micallef on Wednesday.
"Cody and [Australian Bloodstock's] Luke Murrell messaged me a bit and said if he got in, I'll ride him, so we were just sweating on him getting in and thankfully he has," Gibbons said.
"On a big day like the Everest, you'd happily ride a 100-1 pop and thankfully I've got a live chance. I've been fortunate to have a couple of group race rides, but this will be the biggest prizemoney race I've had a ride in."
Edit, which was fourth in last year's Kosciuszko, was a $9 chance in early markets.
"It's a good result," Gibbons said of getting the ride.
"I trialled him heaps of times before his first run for Cody but then I was suspended when he had that run and won, so I missed out.
"But I've had plenty to do with him without getting a sit on him on race day."
Gibbons enjoyed the greatest thrill in his burgeoning career when winning the group 3 Spring Stakes on Festival Dancer at Newcastle last November. He rides $251 chance Kedah for boss Kris Lees in the group 3 Tibbie Stakes on Friday.
"You never know, you've got to be in it to win it," he said of Kedah.
"It's a bit of a tick-over run for her, but you never know. But I'd be surprised if they weren't a bit rich for her tomorrow."
In other Kosciuszko news this week, Scone trainer Rod Northam secured a slot with Spiranac, which was at $18, leaving just one spot to be filled in the 14-horse field.
Star jockey James McDonald has been booked to ride favourite It's Me, trained by Scone's Brett Cavanough. Sam Clipperton will ride Cavanough's other runner, Fender.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.