Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons gets ride in $2 million Kosciuszko

By Craig Kerry
September 15 2022 - 2:30am
Dylan Gibbons rides Festival Dancer to victory in the Spring Stakes last November at Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Dylan Gibbons is not counting on more group race glory on his home track on Friday at the Newcastle Cup meeting, but come Everest day, the apprentice is eyeing a genuine shot at the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick.

