We're starting to warm into spring, but it would be nice if we got a bit more sun to go with it.
It's stacking up nicely for a fish this weekend, with sunshine looking to reign until about Wednesday next week before we mourn our way into a potential long weekend.
Conditions are expected to start clearing this afternoon with Saturday looking like the pick of the days before a strong westerly kicks in on Sunday.
"These westerlies will help the inshore fishing," Jasonn "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse said.
"Come Sunday you should be able to tuck in under the local bluffs out of the wind and target snapper, and blue-spot flathead.
"We've got nice afternoon high tides over Saturday and Sunday, around that 2pm to 3pm mark.
"Fishing off the beach and rocks should be very good too."
Hopes of some offshore yellowfin action last weekend were blown out by strong winds but those who ventured out noted some interesting signs.
"We hit Texas on the Sunday, and found it very sloppy and choppy in the morning," Jason said. "Beautiful blue water with temp round that 18.5 degree mark.
"Our mate from the shop Alex had bagged out on kings on the Wednesday before, but Sunday we only got one and threw it back.
"They just weren't there in the numbers they'd been.
"We did some bottom fishing, and got a few nice reds up to 2kg, in 115m of water.
"We also got a few flathead and a heap of mowong which we didn't keep.
"There was no barracouta but everything was slow even though we were definitely marking fish on the sounder.
"They were just reluctant to bite. Maybe Saturday's full moon played a part."
In brighter news offshore, Jason reports encouraging numbers of striped tuna schools.
"We found all these 'skipjacks' in the 40-50 fathom range of water," he said.
"I haven't seen them in those numbers for years and it's a great sign.
"They were feeding on small white bait on the surface, busting up and attracting the attention of the birds.
"It tells you the currents coming down are rich in those types of fish.
"We've noted this big upwelling of warmer water off Forster for a while now and hopefully it's making it's way down.
"It could be the prelude to a good season of fishing.
"There was virtually no current round that 60 fathom mark, whereas out on the Shelf it's running at 2-3 knots.
"We also saw a few whales."
Salmon continue to excite the attention of sports fishos along the coast.
They've been thick yet again this week off Pelican in Lake Macquarie, off Swansea Bridge and round the boat ramp.
"There'a real variety in size, up to 3kg and right down to very small," Jason said.
"We're seeing tailor and trevally mixed in.
"My advice is take advantage of these tailor before they start to move."
In another sign that Spring is here, there's solid reports of flathead moving into the shallows.
It ties in well with the approaching equinox on September 23, from which time on the days will be longer than the nights.
"It's always the time for fishing to kick in with summer morning tides and before you know it we will have an October prawn run," Jason said.
"We've seen a few guys chasing whiting, but there's not big numbers at the moment.
"Lots of luderick in the channel and off the rocks. Drummer too.
"September is always a good time for these species."
EPA are back on the case investigating the second fish kill in just over a month near Mannering Park.
The first kill was declared "natural causes" but this second kill does not compute and demands much further investigation.
There's a few nice flatties on the chew in Nelson Bay, according to the crew at Tackle World Port Stephens.
Local Jack Hammond nailed a solid 85cm dusky whilst throwing larger soft plastics into the shallows while young Ruby and her Dad caught and released a nice 82cm dusky fishing with cured worms.
Call it coincidence but Tackle World Port Stephens boss Brent "Hammer" Hancock featured in an IFISH episode last Sunday on Channel 10 Bold showcasing just what a dusky flathead mecca the Port Stephens Nelson Bay area is.
The segment was filmed earlier this year.
Along with flathead, the bay has been producing a few nice silver trevally and bream while the islands have been producing some top snapper.
