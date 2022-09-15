Newcastle Herald
New Zealand teenager Jemima Gazley's RUN DIPG donation inspires 'Wish Lab' for cancer researcher Matt Dun's University of Newcastle lab

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:00pm
Jemima Gazley.

ABOUT a month before New Zealand teenager Jemima Gazley died of DIPG, she decided to donate her brain, and life savings, to the work of Hunter researcher Matt Dun.

