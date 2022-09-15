Newcastle Herald
Favourites scratched from Tibbie Stakes and Cameron Handicap at Newcastle

By Craig Kerry
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:00pm
Brad Widdup-trained star mare Icebath will be hard to beat in the Tibbie Stakes if she takes her place at Newcastle Racecourse on Friday. Picture by Robert Peet

UPDATE: Race favourites Icebath and Cross Talk have been scratched from the group 3 Tibbie Stakes and Cameron Handicap respectively at Newcastle Racecourse on Friday.

