Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Greta flyer Casual Glance recovers for delayed shot at Million Dollar Chase semi-finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casual Glance

Casual Glance enters a Million Dollar Chase semi-final on Friday night at Wentworth Park off an injury setback but Greta trainers Michael and Michelle Lill are just glad to be there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.