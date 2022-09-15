Greg Prichard: It's time for the Sharks to sink or swim

So many questions, no obvious answers, which is exactly how you want it to be ahead of week two of a gripping finals series.
Which version of Parramatta will we get when they host Canberra at CommBank Stadium on Friday night? Should Mitchell Moses be playing after the bad concussion he sustained against Penrith last weekend? (Yeah, I know, "bad concussion" - like there's a good one!) And how will he go?
Still on the Eels, where would it leave coach Brad Arthur if the Raiders managed to eliminate them?
They have won just two of nine finals games under him. Would he be under any real pressure to survive a straight-sets exit or would business just continue as usual?
Are Canberra genuine shock value coming from the bottom of the top eight or will their win over Melbourne in the first week of the finals be their last hurrah?
Cronulla didn't navigate the last 10 minutes of normal time nearly as well as they should have against North Queensland last weekend. They led by eight points at home, but the Cowboys pulled level with them via a penalty goal and a converted try.
Then the visitors won with a two-point field goal in golden point extra-time.
Will that experience make the Sharks more finals savvy when they take on South Sydney at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night?
Which brings us to the Rabbitohs and the biggest question of them all.
After back-to-back games against arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters in the last round and first week of the finals that were extraordinary for so many reasons - not the least the brutality of last weekend's clash - are they emotionally spent? And what about them physically?
Will they collapse at some stage against the Sharks, worn out because of the inevitable consequences?
Or will they have managed to both physically and emotionally recover well enough to regroup, go again and be just as hard to beat as they have at any stage of this season?
I'll explore that fascinating question more thoroughly in a moment, but first I'd like to react to those people you see on social media and hear elsewhere who got their kicks out of the mayhem that ensued in the elimination game between the Roosters and Rabbitohs.
All of the high shots and other foul play that resulted in a mountain of sin binnings and subsequent multiple judiciary charges shouldn't be celebrated as a throwback example of tough, hard rugby league the way it should be played.
If you think like that you're a fool. A neanderthal.
Have you not noticed the developments in games like American football and rugby league regarding concussions and legal action?
Are you not well aware of what we now know about CTE - chronic traumatic encephalopathy?
And why changes to the way these games are played, and controlled by the match officials, in an attempt to make them safer to play are crucially important? There will never not be concussions. It will always be an issue. But attempts to try to reduce the risk of serious injury are paramount.
You can't champion a wild game like that Roosters-Rabbitohs clash. You've got to think of the health of the players above all.
If what happened in that game was allowed to seep back into rugby league on a regular basis we would eventually be left with no game at all.
Rugby league wouldn't be able to afford it - health-wise, financially or any other way. It's not sustainable. And if you actually like seeing players get whacked in the head by stray forearms and struggle to get up off the ground, stumbling around in the process, you've got a problem. I'm sure the vast majority of league fans out there think sensibly and responsibly about this. But there's always a minority.
Last week I wrote Canberra had a puncher's chance against Melbourne, but that if they did win they wouldn't progress beyond week two because they weren't good enough to go deep. I don't doubt they're dangerous, but I still believe they've gone as far as they should.
I also wrote that if Parramatta beat Penrith I could see them going all the way to the grand final, but that if they didn't win I couldn't have a lot of faith in them to regroup in time for this week and win. I still don't have a lot of faith in them, but I think they've been fortunate to strike the one team they should beat. Particularly at home.
I expect Moses, since he is playing, to put the Raiders under a huge amount of pressure with his kicking game and for that to be the ultimate difference.
The Rabbitohs really should be a spent force after the last two weeks - physically and emotionally.
But they are a bit of a phenomenon and normal rules don't seem to apply to them, so I would never write them off. They have Latrell Mitchell, who seems to be able to do super-human things and take the rest of the team with him.
But after what happened against the Cowboys, Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon would have calmly pointed out how they didn't stick to their processes at a critical time and that if they just be true to themselves they can achieve a different result.
The 13 minutes of extra-time they had to play doesn't compare to what Souths have been through - and the Sharks have had an extra day to recover.
I believe Cronulla will have quickly learned from the harsh experience of that match and that this is a game they will win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.