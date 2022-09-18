Newcastle Herald
Letters, September 19 2022: Game of hard knocks does itself few favours

By Letters to the Editor
September 18 2022 - 6:30pm
South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Taane Milne tackles the Roosters' Connor Watson high during their finals clash. Picture by Mark Kolbe

UNDOUBTEDLY the opening of the rugby league finals series this year has been the epitome of what this contact sport has become. The objective of ball handling and open play was in full view, but the gang-tackling and surreptitious tackler action surely had parents of league juniors wincing as they foresee their offspring advancing through the grades.

