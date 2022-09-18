AS a fifth generation Australian with no Aboriginal ancestry, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has caused me to reflect upon the difference between British and Australian history. Australia came into being on January 1 1901 with much fanfare, formalities and celebration. Queen Victoria was at the end of her long reign and passed away 21 days later on January 22, 1901. Australia's first elections were held in April 1901. Our Australian Parliament opened in May, 1901, with Queen Victoria's grandson in attendance. He would later become Queen Elizabeth's Grandfather. Compared to Britain, Australia is a very young country and, in my opinion, a very lucky one partly thanks to our connection with and to Britain.