UNDOUBTEDLY the opening of the rugby league finals series this year has been the epitome of what this contact sport has become. The objective of ball handling and open play was in full view, but the gang-tackling and surreptitious tackler action surely had parents of league juniors wincing as they foresee their offspring advancing through the grades.
The pre-game build-up of the South Sydney and Roosters clash had players including Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Victor Radley, Tom Burgess and others as tough non-shirkers, and the stealthy actions of elbows, fingers, palms, forearms and even knees during the game and during the gang-tackles were on display.
Concussion has always been an offshoot of contact sports, but I believe the current league game rules have seen an escalation of this effect. Concussed player numbers have extended, with all teams suffering at some stage during the competition rounds. Remember Boyd Cordner of recent times? The concussion effect on his well-being and his forced retirement.
Gladiatorial from the grandstand perspective for some it may be, but from nearly a quarter of the players sin-binned for indiscreet play, and from a parental point of view with concern for advancing juniors, I believe scepticism around the game's safety would be an understandable outlook. A concussion crisis has evolved through contact sport to the effect that experts have espoused a ban on contact sports for children under the age of 14. "Australia is behind America, the UK and Canada by a long shot" on the repetitive head trauma front, according to an expert in a Sydney newspaper recently.
Rising numbers of former athletes are being diagnosed with dementia in care homes. Past league legends such as Johnny Raper and Steve Folkes attest to this sad reality.
MY prediction is that from March next year we'll see wall to wall Labor governments in Australia. I think Dominic Perrottet is unelectable, he just doesn't seem very popular, as are a lot of his ministers. With so many Liberal politicians announcing their imminent retirement at the next election, it would appear they can see the writing on the wall too.
If, as seems likely, they lose the election and Mr Perrottet vacates his leadership, which is inevitably what happens after a loss and the treasurer takes over, heaven help us. Matt Kean, who I believe is as green as a well manicured Sir Walter buffalo lawn and in my opinion belongs in the Greens, not the Liberals, would I believe be worse.
The current opposition leader, Chris Minns, seems a nice enough bloke on the surface, but his failure to sack Walt Secord raises a red flag in my view as to his strength as a leader and if he will stand up to union demands such as the long running train strikes, or cave in because of the unions' donations to Labor.
THE declaration of a third La Nina has hit flood-prone communities hard, particularly Lismore. Thousands of people remain homeless and living in temporary accommodation, others are living in flood damaged homes desperately waiting for building repairs. People are overwhelmed. The possibility of facing a flooding event for the fourth time in five years is too much.
Australian Red Cross continues to work in more than 100 communities in NSW impacted from the compounding effects of floods, fires and the global pandemic. There can be no doubt that more challenges will emerge.
Disasters cause major disruption to peoples' lives. The aftermath of a disaster can severely impact peoples' mental health, finances, employment, education and goals. Taking action prior to disasters can reduce their impact. There are practical steps that people can take now to plan and prepare for disasters. Red Cross has prepared simple and practical resources available online, including steps to create your own emergency plan, a Red Cross Get Prepared App, guidance to prepare a survival kit, emergency contacts list, a keepsake list, and information about managing stress in a disaster. Disaster season is already upon us, and this week marks Red Cross' annual Ready Week campaign to encourage people to prepare ahead, because preparedness has been found to improve how people cope in a disaster and how they recover from them.
Our experienced emergency services personnel see first-hand the value of communities and individuals who have taken time to plan and prepare for potential disasters. A Curtin University report analysed the effectiveness of our preparedness programs among people who lived through the devastating 2021 Wooroloo Bushfire in the Perth Hills. The blaze destroyed 86 homes and damaged a further 100 houses, burnt 10,000 hectares and caused losses to power, water, communications and infrastructure.
The report found clear evidence of the value of preparedness training, and that this sustains better psychosocial outcomes following a disaster. Despite being exposed to repeated disasters, having a disaster plan in place improved peoples' confidence in their capacity to respond and recover. It can reduce the stress and improve your ability to cope if faced with a flood, fire or storm.
AS a fifth generation Australian with no Aboriginal ancestry, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has caused me to reflect upon the difference between British and Australian history. Australia came into being on January 1 1901 with much fanfare, formalities and celebration. Queen Victoria was at the end of her long reign and passed away 21 days later on January 22, 1901. Australia's first elections were held in April 1901. Our Australian Parliament opened in May, 1901, with Queen Victoria's grandson in attendance. He would later become Queen Elizabeth's Grandfather. Compared to Britain, Australia is a very young country and, in my opinion, a very lucky one partly thanks to our connection with and to Britain.
THERE are two ways to mislead people: one is to not use facts and the other is to invent statistics. To compare emissions from 23 million people of one country to 23 million people of another, as a recent correspondent suggests, is ludicrous when comparing Australia to China. A more realistic comparison of CO2 emissions would be to compare the emissions from steel making. Australia has two steel producers while it is estimated China has 3000. For every tonne of steel produced an average of 1.6 tonnes of CO2 is emitted. Go figure who does the most polluting.
SHORT TAKES
TOO many monarchists fail to see the fatal flaw in their arguments. We can have a Westminster system here just with an Australian head of state instead of a king. They never mention the UK's non-democratic House of Lords. As of 2020 having 756 members, 682 being life peers. Originally designed to prevent true democracy and still interfering in it, in my opinion. With our senate we already have a better system. Strange also that monarchists avoid mentioning Switzerland.
WE had a fantastic concert, Live At The Station, a few weeks ago, that was put on by Newcastle council. A great initiative, I must say. Congratulations to all, especially the beautiful Liz Adamczyk, who was gracious enough to get up and speak about the role that live music plays in Newy. Yet we have hard-working venues who continue to be governed by noise complaints by the vocal few whingers that complain about noise in the East End. Get over it or move. We need vibrancy in inner-city Newy.
AFTER watching the Wallabies vs All Blacks on Thursday night, I've finally found a cure for insomnia. I think you need a degree in rocket surgery or brain science to understand that game. The referee was definitely the star of the show... I think. Thoughts, Bruce Cook?
HONEYSUCKLE? They should have called it Soursuckle. What a lost opportunity that area has become.
THE NSW rail dispute between union and the state government drags on. While one can feel sympathy for commuters, I believe if the government had done the right thing by having these trains built in this country and supporting Australian business and workers, there would have been no issues at all. I would recommend the government bite the bullet and have the said trains modified to run with a guard for safety purposes.
SO Albo wants a separate advisory Indigenous body to tell the elected Australian Parliament what they want. What about the Italians, the Chinese, nurses, pensioners, left handers? All a bit silly, isn't it? I thought we were all simply Australians. Why should any one group get a special voice?
SPEAKING as a Wests member, and for many friends, I am not happy about the way the Knights have handled Caitlin Moran's posting. I think as a club, Wests should be demanding better standards of their players.
CAITLIN Moran's recent comments about the death of Queen Elizabeth II indicate to me that reconciliation might be a fair way off. However, in a country which boasts freedom of speech, I believe that if Vladimir Putin had passed away and she had made the same comment about him, it would not have caused a ripple.
SHOULD Australia become a republic?
